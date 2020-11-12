October 2020 weather wrap-up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Fall arrived on time this year unlike in 2019 when the recorded mid-90s for high temperatures during the first few days of October.

That was certainly not the case this year as the hottest temperature reading for the whole month was 85 which occurred on the 21st. Looking at the month as a whole, only 12 of the 21 days were reported as above normal temperature days.

As the majority of the month reported as below normal, our monthly average which factors in the high and low of each day was three degrees below normal. With 60.7 degrees being the average temperature, October 2020 was the 16th coolest on record with data going back to the late 1800s.

October marks the seventh month that Little Rock has reported a below normal trend.

Rainfall for the month came in a bit under compared to the normal which should be close to five inches. If you look at the graphic below, you will notice that more than half of our rainfall occurred on one day, the 28th.

Even with October coming in as a deficit to what should be observed for the month, we recorded enough rainfall to exceed our yearly normal of 49.75″ with a current running total as of November 1st of 53.17 inches. Anything at this point through the rest of 2020 will be a surplus.

October didn’t have much fanfare with regards to cloud cover until we made it to the 23rd. From that date through the 29th, Arkansas was placed under a weather pattern where we had a shallow layer of cool air with warm moist air moving over that layer. This allowed for an overcast sky to remain persistent for about 7 days!