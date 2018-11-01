October 2018 Ends as 7th Wettest on Record Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- During October, only 15 of the 31 days recorded measurable rainfall. Even then, there was plenty of rainfall to rack up the final total to 8.21 inches.

That makes October 2018 the 7th wettest October ever for Little Rock since records began back in the late 1800s.

Below is a list of the top 7 wettest Octobers for Little Rock:

1. 2009 16.56" 2. 1984 15.35" 3. 1919 15.29" 4. 1949 9.68" 5. 2004 9.27" 6. 1990 8.75" 7. 2018 8.21"



For the meteorological fall season, October brings this total to 15.23". Normal fall rainfall which is from Sept. 1st through November 30th is 13.37". This means we have already surpassed what we should see over the span of 3 months.

October's rainfall of 8.21" also brings our 2018 total to 56.51". Our normal rainfall for year is 49.75".

Switching gears to October temperatures, we did start out the month with well above normal temperatures. Afterwards, a series of cold fronts helped keep us cool for most of October. The well above and below average days, once tallied, ended up nearly canceling each other out. The monthly average temperature for October 2018 was 63.8°. The monthly normal is 63.7°.