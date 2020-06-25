NWS storm survey reveals Allsop Park area dealt with 75 mph wind gusts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Tuesday, a large area of showers and thunderstorms started to form in Southwest Arkansas, moving northeast. As it moved towards Central Arkansas, these storms started to strengthen producing many reported wind gusts anywhere from 40 to 60 mph and producing a lot of rainfall.

Overall, there were about a dozen reports scattered throughout Central Arkansas. Many were wind gusts and wind damage reports with a few related to flash flooding.

There was one area that the storm moved over as noted in the image above, where damage was a little more extensive.

The National Weather Service (NWS) surveyed this damage at Alsopp Park off of Cantrell road and determined that a quarter-mile stretch observed wind gusts near 75 mph.

In the report, one large tree had fallen on a house, causing minor damage to the roof and deck.