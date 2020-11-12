November Weather Stats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We have less than two months remaining of 2020. As we continue through the first of the last two months, check out some of the stats of what we should be dealing with weather-wise.

As you can see above, high temperatures should drop twelve degrees from the first to the 30th and low temperatures should cool by ten degrees.

Rainfall-wise, November is the month that we observe the most rainfall on average.

Why do we use these kind of stats? This question has been asked by us a lot. The numbers you see above are based on a 30-year statistical average from, 1981 to 2010. This average gives us the ability to have a basis or a reference to follow so we can understand where daily weather data falls compared to it. That is why it is so important to have these values.