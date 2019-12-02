November 2019 Ties As 7th Coldest On Record

Little Rock, Ark. – Did November feel chilly to you? Looking at the image above, blue represents a day when the average temperature registered below normal. Every day from the 1st through the 18th, except for 5th was below normal. You may be wondering, why so many days of blue? All of this cold came from a series of low pressure systems that kept the cold air coming into the region including that wave of arctic air. Towards the end of the month, that stopped as ridging built back over the Gulf of Mexico which helped us warm back up with more persistent southwesterly wind flow.

Looking at the numbers, the average monthly temperature was nearly 5 degrees below normal for the month. The monthly average temperature ended up being 47.3 degrees which is the 7th coldest on record for Little Rock. Records date back to the late 1800s.

The Math: To get the average, you add all of your high and low temps together and divide by 60. 60 comes from the number of calendar days times 2.

Switching gears to rainfall, only 11 of the 30 days recorded rain in Little Rock. We recorded a little more than 4 inches of rain for the month which is about an inch less than what we should have collected.

Even with November rain coming up short, we’re well ahead for the yearly total. For an entire year, we should be near 50 inches. We’ve surpassed that as of December 2nd, holding at 58.84″.

There is something to note about our current total for the year. If we were to add 4.97″ which is the monthly normal for December, to that yearly total, we could end 2019 as one of the top 15 wettest years ever. We are not there yet but it is something to watch.