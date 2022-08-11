LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas.

This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update.

Latest drought monitor.

One area of improvement can be seen near Jonesboro. Recent rainfall in Craighead county has been beneficial to drought conditions.

As for the rest of the state, much of the extreme, severe, and moderate areas of drought have remained almost completely unchanged.

Last week’s drought monitor.

Recent rainfall collected on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to help drought conditions and should be seen on next week’s drought monitor.