LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – You may remember Friday night’s tornado emergency for several communities in Northern Arkansas.

Saturday the National Weather Service in Little Rock surveyed the area and found no tornado damage.

The setup for the Friday night’s storm was one that gave the forecasters at the National weather service a very difficult decision to make.

The powerful supercell started in Fulton County and tracked through Sharp, Lawrence, and Craighead counties.

This part of the state is more than one hundred miles from the nearest radar site.

Being this far from the radar meant the meteorologist at the National Weather Service had to rely on reports on the ground when issuing warnings.

With at least nine reports of a tornado or tornado damage, the meteorologist at the National Weather Service felt a tornado emergency was the right call.

National weather service warning coordination Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said the terrain along with this storm occurring after dark made it difficult for spotters to accurately determine if it was a tornado or not.

“It’s a low hanging cloud that’s a precursor to a tornado and if they see that and the horizon is blocked by trees they have to rely on lighting strikes in order to get a view of that low cloud and that can be misleading,” Said Cavanaugh.

He said the National weather service is still investigating the situation for possible malicious reports.

This comes after there was found to be a malicious Storm report on Monday’s Storm that was also warned as a tornado emergency.