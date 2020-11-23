National Weather Service add New Winter Warning

The National Weather Service has added a new warning for dangerous winter weather–a SNOW SQUALL WARNING. Snow squalls are intense bursts of snow can produce whiteout conditions in seconds, turn dry pavement to snow-covered and bring strong, gusty winds.

While snow showers or squalls are not common in Arkansas, they can and do occasionally occur. Think of a SNOW SQUALL WARNING as similar to a severe thunderstorm warning but for snow. If issued it would cover a small, specific area for a short time frame from 30 to 60 minutes. While it may not mean heavy snowfall accumulations are expected, accumulations that could result in difficult or dangerous travel are expected along with reduced visibility due to falling or blowing snow.