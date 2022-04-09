LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For the first time this Spring the Natural state will see a risk of severe weather for three straight days. The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms start on Monday and will last until Wednesday for most of Arkansas.

The active pattern is caused by a parade of low-pressure systems that will slide through the state each day. The ingredients for stormy weather will be in place Monday to Wednesday. Each day will be warm, humid, and windy. Since there are several days of storms, we will break it down day by day.

MONDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a slight risk for severe storms. Slight is a level 2 out of 5 or a 15% risk for damaging storms. The risk is low, but all types of severe weather are possible. This includes damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Monday.

Monday’s storms will likely be widely scattered in the afternoon and evening. Many Arkansans will not see storms or even rain Monday.

TUESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a slight risk for severe storms again. For Tuesday the strongest storms should remain west of Arkansas, but all types of severe weather will be possible in the Natural State.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

Like Monday, the storms will likely go through during the afternoon and evening. The storms will be a bit more widespread than Monday.

WEDNESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under an enhanced risk for severe storms. An enhanced risk is a level 3 out of 5 or a 30% risk for damaging storms. All types of severe weather are possible. This includes damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s storms will be much more widespread than Monday and Tuesday. Severe weather is most likely Wednesday.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing, intensity, and locations of these storms. Keep checking back for daily updates.

