Stormy weather is back in the forecast Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Threats include: damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes. Additionally, heavy rain could lead to some flooding throughout Thursday as a strong low pressure storm system & cold front move through.

TIMING: There could be some storms as early as 3am – 5am Thursday morning for far northwest Arkansas, but the main line of storms pushes through around 10am to noon for west Arkansas. Central Arkansas, including Little Rock, should expect strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon from around 1pm to 4pm. Looks like stronger storms for east Arkansas should move through around 5pm to 8pm.

The severe weather threat is over by Thursday night and sunshine returns Friday into the weekend.

HEATING UP NEXT: Afternoon temperatures stay in the upper 70s and low 80s through Saturday. It’ll heat up closer tot he 90s by the end of the weekend on Sunday into next week. We will have high pressure building over the region, so storms chances after Thursday remain slim to none.