LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Sunday’s total lunar eclipse was in full view in Arkansas over the weekend. However, lingering storms and cloud cover kept many Arkansans without a complete view.

Total lunar eclipses aren’t too rare. Usually one will happen about once every two and a half years. 2022 actually contains two total lunar eclipses.

Total lunar eclipse explainer



A total lunar eclipse happens when the earth, moon, and sun, all perfectly line up. The earth blocks the suns rays casting a shadow on the moon. The moon will appear red during this total eclipse.

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 happened on Sunday, May 15. If you missed that one, you’ll only have to wait a few months. The next total lunar eclipses will be visible on November 8.

November 8 total lunar eclipse timeline

If you want to catch November’s total lunar eclipse, you’ll need to be an early bird. The Penumbral eclipse will begin at 2:02 a.m., however this is not very noticeable to the naked eye. The partial eclipse will begin at 3:09 a.m. Totality begins at 4:16 a.m. with the maximum eclipse just before 5 a.m.

Totality ends at 5:41 a.m. and the eclipse will no longer be visible after 6:44 a.m. because the moon will have set.

Total lunar eclipses for the next 10 years

After November 8, there will be eight more total lunar eclipses in the next 10 years. However, only half of them will be visible in Arkansas.