LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- SUNDAY NIGHT UPDATE – It is looking very likely an impactful winter storm will bring rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the Natural State.

Before the storm arrives on Wednesday, Monday and Tuesday will be the calm before the storm with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.

The first impact from this storm will be plain old rain. Wednesday will feature temperatures in the 50s and 60s with moderate to heavy rainfall.

Forecast radar Wednesday afternoon.

The bigger impacts will begin Wednesday evening. Cold air will begin to draw south, and the rain will change over to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow from northwest to southeast.

Forecast radar Thursday morning.

NWA (Northwest Arkansas) will see the earliest changeover, which means they have the greatest chance to see accumulating snow.

By Thursday morning much of the state will have changed over to either snow or sleet/freezing rain. There is still a lot of uncertainty about who will see sleet/freezing rain. Right now the area in pink is where we think the most sleet or freezing rain will fall. If this area sees mainly sleet, then the impacts will be travel. If it falls as freezing rain, then power outages will be the main concern. Unlike the last winter storm that fell on the weekend, this one will impact commutes to and from work. The Thursday morning commute will be impacted the most.

Thursday afternoon will feature cold temperatures and the potential for a little snow on the backside of the storm. It’s too early to talk about snow accumulations, but areas in blue have the best chance to see over an inch.

There is still uncertainty with the storm, but confidence is high that we will see very cold temperatures on Friday. Temperatures will struggle to break freezing Friday afternoon.

Be sure to check back for updates this week as adjustments are made to the forecast.

