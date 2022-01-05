Messy Thursday: Winter weather advisory for east Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- WEDNESDAY UPDATE– There is a winter weather advisory out for parts of east-central and northeast Arkansas. The advisor last through Thursday morning.

The graphic above shows the parts of Arkansas that will see wintry weather. Locations in the white will likely see just a dusting of snow. It won’t be much but it will be enough to cover the roadways. If you live in this area give yourself extra time on your Thursday morning commute.

The area in pink has the best chance to see sleet and freezing rain. The accumulations of ice will be just a trace, but that is all it takes to make roads slick.

The blue-shaded area could see more snow. Locations from Forest City to Memphis could see as much as an inch of snow.

Locations not under any color will see nothing or just plain old rain.

This is not a bread and milk weather event. The odds of schools doing virtual at-home learning or closing on Thursday due to weather are very low.

This will be a fast-moving system. Activity should get started just before sunrise then push east of the state by early afternoon with a mostly sunny sky returning.

Be sure to check back for updates this week as adjustments are made to the forecast.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.