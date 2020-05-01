May Weather Stats

LITTLE ROCK Ark. – Now that we are in a new month, it’s time to talk about what you can expect in the weather department.

As we continue through the month of May, normal high temperatures will gradually warm from the 70s to the 80s while overnight lows go from the 50s to the 60s.

The amount of daylight we are adding this month is about 22 minutes. It’s not quiet as much as months prior since we are nearing the summer solstice which is a few weeks away.

Rainfall is still plentiful as we can still see several systems move through the area during late Spring.