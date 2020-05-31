May rain totals top out near 15 inches in parts of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the month of May, Arkansas dealt with a train of wet weather systems that allowed for rainfall totals to climb above and beyond what should typically be observed in a month’s time.

For example, Little Rock should see a rainfall total in the month of May near 4.87″ based on a 30-year average. For May 2020, Little Rock totaled a little more than 6.04″

From the data above, Little Rock’s rain total was only half of what some locations received!

A few spots especially in north-central and west-central Arkansas reported between 12 and 15 inches of rainfall.

So why all of this rain? To answer that simply, our main steering flow of wind, we call this the polar jet stream, remained fairly active. Because of this pattern, system after system would develop which in turn promoted rain activity. Some locations received more than others simply for thunderstorms training over the same area. Training means that when one thunderstorm would move through, another or several more wouldn’t be far behind which would continue the deluge.

Looking ahead to the first few days of June there is some good news. We will have a few dry days but some low-end rain chances eventually return but nothing like what we’ve witnessed with rain recently is expected.