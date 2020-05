The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a MARGINAL (5%) risk of severe weather across parts of southeast and east central Arkansas.

A slow moving storm system will continue to bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and, with afternoon heating, showers and thunderstorms are expected. A couple of the thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Locally heavy rain will be possible but widespread flooding isn’t anticipated.