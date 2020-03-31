March weather wrap up – only one full sunny day recorded this month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We have now wrapped up another month of 2020. With that being said, it’s time to look back at the weather data and see how we shaped up.

Did it feel like the entire month felt cloudy to you? Well, you’re just about right. Looking at the image above. You will see that we had only ONE day that was classified as sunny. While we did have some days with periods of sunshine, we only had that one day in which there was full sun.

Switching gears to temperatures, it was a warmer than normal month. Every day that you see red on the calendar represents an above-normal day but that only tells part of the story. To consider if a day will be above, below or just normal, you have to look at the high and low temperatures of each day. That is where the data on the right side comes into play.

As you can see, the average high temperature, looking at only high temps of every day this month, was only two degrees above normal. That is only slightly off.

Now, look at the low-temperature average. Normally, it should be about 42.7 degrees Fahrenheit but it was 5.5 degrees warmer on average overnight than usual. That is where much of the red, above-normal days, come from.

Moving on to rainfall, you might consider it to be a wet month when you look at how many days recorded rainfall. However, as you look to the right, we were only slightly above average for the monthly total. Why? Look at the daily totals on the left. As you can see many days recorded a trace or just a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.

The current 2020 rain total is above normal by more than 6 inches for where it should be for this time of year.