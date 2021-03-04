March weather stats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We are heading into spring this month with warmer weather and more daylight on the horizon.

During the month of March, normal high temperatures will warm 10 degrees going from the upper 50s to upper 60s by the end of the month.

Average rainfall will also increase to a little more than 4.6 inches.

For those who like “longer” days, we will increase the amount of daylight by a little more than an hour. March is the month that we experience the biggest increase in daylight. After this month, only around 30 minutes of it is added in April and around 20 minutes in May. Once we make it to June, we peak out and then begin to remove daylight in July.