March Fun Weather Stats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Happy first day of March and meteorological spring!

Meteorological Spring? Is that not the same as Astronomical Spring (Spring Equinox) which happens on March 19th, 2020? To answer your questions from above, no they are not the same.

Since astronomical season dates can fluctuate and happen towards the middle of a month, that would cause seasonal record data to be more difficult to look at over the span of several years. To simplify and keep record data cleaner, meteorological seasons start on the first day of the same month a new astronomical season begins. That date never changes so you will always have the same start point for data with any year you look at in history.

As we continue through the month of March, get ready for the transition to warmer weather. Normal high temps should climb from the upper 50s on March 1st, to upper 60s by the 30th.

Another cool thing to note is the amount of daylight. We will be adding a little more than 1 hour of it throughout the month.

Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time begins next Sunday, March 8th, 2020! Make sure to spring the clocks forward an hour on Saturday night before going to bed. If you don’t you might be late to where you need to go on Sunday.