March 2021 weather wrap up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Looking back at March, it was generally uneventful for the first couple of weeks outside of above-normal temperatures. Once we made it to the 17th of the month and after, that is when an active weather pattern allowed for multiple storm systems to impact the state.

Temperature-wise, as noted earlier, above normal values took the spotlight not only for the first two weeks but for the month as a whole. We recorded 18 above normal temperature days with 13 below normal days.

The overall temperature average for the month was close to three degrees above normal.

Switching to rain, the month as a whole registered just a tenth of an inch less than where we should be. From that perspective, you’d say it was a good month but you have to look at the days individually.

Only 11 days in March registered rainfall. An even closer look shows that really six of those eleven days carried the weight of the rain total.

As mentioned above, once we made it to the 17th of the month, it was that day, and afterward that we entered an active weather pattern. Several back-to-back low-pressure systems allowed for swaths of showers and even some strong to severe thunderstorms to move through the state. This is when we recorded most of March’s rainfall total.

With sky cover, the range of partly cloudy to cloudy took up much of March with only 10 sunny to mostly sunny days. With a more active weather pattern expected during the springtime, this is not uncommon.

Heading through the month of April, temperatures will continue to climb with normal high temps in the upper 70s by the 30th. Rainfall should also be generous as well with more than five inches being normal.