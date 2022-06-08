LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We are only a week and a half into June, and so far, while conditions have been on the humid side, temperatures have not been too warm.

We hit 92 on June first, but since then temperatures have been hovering around seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s. For the first two weeks of June, average temperatures range from 85-88.

Moving into next week, dry and warmer conditions will be moving into the area. Currently, it doesn’t look like we will be in record breaking territory, but we will be near it.

Highs starting on Sunday will be in the upper 90s and triple digits. Temperatures in Little Rock will likely be in the mid 90s for most part. However, while it doesn’t look like we will beat any records, the feels like temperatures will likely feel like we are in record-breaking territory.

Future heat index values will likely be in the triple digit range through much of next week during the afternoon hours. Some areas could also see Heat Advisory criteria. A Heat Advisory is issued when the heat index is at least 105°F but less than 115°F for less than 3 hours per day.

Heat can be dangerous, and in some cases deadly. It’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. When the temperatures and heat index are high make sure you are drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks from being outdoors, and listening to your body.