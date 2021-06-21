Low-end severe weather risk with cold front today, June 21

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A cold front is forecast to continue to move through the state today with showers and thunderstorms developing along the boundary. While most activity will remain non-severe a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

The primary risk would be brief wind gusts that could reach 60 MPH. In addition to the wind concern, isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out. Thankfully, thunderstorms should move at a decent pace to keep that risk low as well. A few instances of localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out either if a downpour briefly slows down.

Overall, rainfall amounts will generally range from a quarter of an inch to 1.5″. There will be some isolated amounts that exceed 2″+.

All rain activity will be out of the state before midnight tonight.

