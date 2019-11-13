Little Rock Sees Coldest Temperature in 664 Days

Six Hundred Sixty-Four Days – that’s how far back you would have to go to find a temperature colder than the one Little Rock Wednesday morning, November 13. While Winter 2019/20 hasn’t officially started, the 17° reading Wednesday morning is colder than any temperature Little Rock had in the Winter of 2018/19. It was in the Winter of 2017/18, 664 Days ago, on January 18, 2018 when it was 12° in Little Rock.
Here are couple more factoids about this cold temperature:
*The 17° low temperature Wednesday morning broke the record low for 20° set in 1986.
*The 17° temperature in Little Rock is the third coldest temperature on record in November in Little Rock. The #1 & #2 coldest days both had snow on the ground and were more than 120 years ago. (1) 10° 11/18/1880, (2) 12° 11/19/1880.
Here are the other record low temperatures set Wednesday morning:
North Little Rock broke its record of 19° set in 1986 with a low of 18°.
Conway broke its record of 18° set in 1911 with a low of 16°.
Fordyce broke its record of 20° set in 1911 with a low of 16°.
El Dorado broke its record of 23° set in 1907 with a low of 18°.
Texarkana broke its record of 27° set in 1986 with a low of 18°.
Blakely Mountain Dam broke its record of 20° set in 1987 with a low of 16°.
Malvern broke its record of 20° set in 1907 with a low of 16°.
Monticello broke its record of 24° set in 1986 with a low of 16°.
Russellville broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 16°.
Camden broke its record of 18° set in 1907 with a low of 17°.
Hot Springs Airport broke its record of 21° set in 1986 with a low of 17°.
Star City broke its record of 21° set in 1986 with a low of 17°.
Rohwer broke its record of 25° set in 1986 with a low of 18°.
Stuttgart broke its record of 25° set in 2013 with a low of 19°. And this is now Stuttgart’s All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.
Sparkman broke its record of 23° set in 1963 with a low of 20°.
Hardy broke its record of 18° set in 2013 with a low of 10°. And this ties Hardy’s All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.
Mammonth Spring broke its record of 12° set in 1986 with a low of 11°.
Batesville Airport broke its record of 21° set in 2013 with a low of 13°.
Clarksville broke its record of 22° set in 2018 with a low of 13°. And this is now Clarksville’s All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.
Mena broke its record of 16° set in 1907 with a low of 13°. And this ties Mena’s All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.
Murfreesboro broke its record of 20° set in 1982 with a low of 13°.
Alum Fork broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 14°.
Cabot broke its record of 18° set in 1986 with a low of 14°.
Little Rock AFB broke its record of 20° set in 2013 with a low of 14°. And this ties LRAFB’s All-Time Record Low Temperature in November.
Mount Ida broke its record of 17° set in 1920 with a low of 15°.
Sheridan broke its record of 20° set in 1950 with a low of 15°.
Searcy broke its record of 17° set in 1986 with a low of 15°.
Waldron broke its record of 17° set in 1986 with a low of 15°.
Pine Bluff tied its record of 19° set in 1907.
Beedeville tied its record of 18° set in 1986.
Dardanelle tied its record of 18° set in 1986.
Lead Hill tied its record of 11° set in 1986.
Calico Rock tied its record of 12° set in 1986.
Greers Ferry tied its record of 14° set in 1986.
Little Rock Sees Coldest Temperature in 664 Days
Six Hundred Sixty-Four Days – that’s how far back you would have to go to find a temperature colder than the one Little Rock Wednesday morning, November 13. While Winter 2019/20 hasn’t officially started, the 17° reading Wednesday morning is colder than any temperature Little Rock had in the Winter of 2018/19. It was in the Winter of 2017/18, 664 Days ago, on January 18, 2018 when it was 12° in Little Rock.