Little Rock National Weather Service offering virtual storm spotter classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Due to COVID-19, in-person Skywarn classes are not available this year but they will be virtual.

If you’d like to become a trained storm spotter, the National Weather Service Little Rock office will offer eight more opportunities to attend a virtual class. Below are the dates and links to each class. You must click on the link to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email that will tell you how to join the webinar.

Virtual Basic Skywarn #3 on Mar 20, 2021 10:00 AM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5942143879960464140

Virtual Basic Skywarn #4 on Mar 25, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6288043640989109516

Virtual Basic Skywarn #5 on Mar 29, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7392416209671518476

Virtual Basic Skywarn #6 on Apr 3, 2021 10:00 AM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5398507947792792076

Virtual Basic Skywarn #7 on Apr 8, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/867133557193072396

Virtual Basic Skywarn #8 on Apr 13, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1387956822107792908

Virtual Basic Skywarn #9 on Apr 16, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2566401290130222604

Virtual Basic Skywarn #10 on Apr 29, 2021 6:30 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7315970464727255564

They are also offering two advance spotter classes opportunities:

Virtual Advanced Skywarn #1 on Mar 20, 2021 1:00 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2290636077302666764

Virtual Advanced Skywarn #2 on Apr 3, 2021 1:00 PM CDT

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7473689910173649420