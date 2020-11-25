Limited storm damage reported from Tuesday night’s event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A quick moving but stout low-pressure system helped surge a cold front across the state last night.

While the overall risk was low for severe weather it was not zero. A little more than half a dozen warnings were issued Tuesday night. Nearly all of them were across far western Arkansas. Five of them were tornado warnings. While the tornado risk was very low, due to the lack of storm fuel, there was plenty of wind to support a very brief tornado if it could form.

Fortunately, the lack of storm fuel may have been enough to limit the tornado threat overall.

As of 11 AM, Wednesday, the National Weather Service has only received one storm damage report (see image above). That report is from Yell County where emergency management reported trees and powerlines damaged just north of Plainview.

According to Entergy’s outage map, this area has a large number of customers without electricity most likely related to that area of storm damage reported.

In total, the outages from last night’s storm remained low. Just before noon Wednesday, close to 3,500 customers are without power according to poweroutage.us.

If the National Weather Service receives more reports, please check back here for updates.