Light Snow Possible in North Arkansas Wednesday, January 27, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another system will be impacting the Natural State Wednesday, producing mainly light scattered rain showers through central Arkansas, but there is potential to see some snowfall in north Arkansas.

This will not be a big snowfall event. Very little snow is expected. At most, one inch of snow may accumulate in higher elevations of far north Arkansas (white areas on map). A rain/snow mix (pink on map) is possible just a little bit further south (anywhere from Fort Smith to Russellville and Searcy), but little to no accumulation is expected.

With very little snow in the forecast, there should not be many local impacts. We do advise you, however, to always travel with caution.