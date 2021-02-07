Light Freezing Drizzle Possible Overnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Freezing Fog Advisory for Marion, Boone, Searcy and Newton county until 9 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021.

Light drizzle within fog combined with freezing temperatures will lead to a light coating of ice on mainly elevated surfaces. Some bridges, overpasses and less traveled roads may become slick, as well.

Drive slow. Use your low beam headlights. Leave extra space between vehicles, and watch for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.