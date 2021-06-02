June weather stats & outlook

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We are now working through a new month and the start of meteorological summer!

Meteorological Summer? Is that not the same as Astronomical Summer (Summer Solstice) which happens on June 20th, 2021? To answer your questions from above, no they are not the same.

Since astronomical season start dates can fluctuate and happen towards the middle of a month, that would cause seasonal record data to be more difficult to look at over the span of several years. To simplify and keep record data cleaner, meteorological seasons start on the first day of the same month a new astronomical season begins. That date never changes so you will always have the same start point for data with any year you look at in history.

As we head into this new month, there will be some changes to note. Our normal high temperature of 85 will increase to 91 by the end. It will feel much warmer than that if high humidity stays consistent.

Rainfall should ease up some while we transition to more of a pop-up shower flavor weather pattern. Keep in mind, this lower average rainfall does not account for tropical systems that may impact us. That will be something to keep an eye on.

The amount of daylight will lengthen just a few minutes more but this is also the month when daylight starts to shorten once we head past the first day of astronomical summer.

June Temperature and Rainfall Outlook:

Above, we discuss and show you what should normally take place during the month of June. That is based on a 30-year climate record. It is important to have a baseline because it helps us understand what values would be considered above and below normal.

The Climate Prediction Center just released an updated June outlook and they are forecasting a chance at trending below normal regarding temperatures.

As for rainfall, it looks like an above-average amount could take place. Normal June rainfall is 3.55″.

We will have to wait until the end of the month to see how all this turns out.