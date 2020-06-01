June Fun Weather Stats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Happy first day of June and the start of meteorological summer!

Meteorological Summer? Is that not the same as Astronomical Summer (Spring Solstice) which happens on June 20th, 2020? To answer your questions from above, no they are not the same.

Since astronomical season start dates can fluctuate and happen towards the middle of a month, that would cause seasonal record data to be more difficult to look at over the span of several years. To simplify and keep record data cleaner, meteorological seasons start on the first day of the same month a new astronomical season begins. That date never changes so you will always have the same start point for data with any year you look at in history.

As we head into this new month, there will be some changes to note. First off, what is not mentioned above is humidity. The belt of moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico will stay flowing right towards Arkansas so as our normal high temperature of 86 increases to 92 by the end it will be noticeable.

Rainfall should ease up some while we transition to more of a pop-up shower flavor weather pattern. Keep in mind, this lower average rainfall does not account for tropical systems that may impact us. That will be something to keep an eye on.

The amount of daylight will lengthen just a few minutes more but this is also the month when daylight starts to shorten once we head past the first day of astronomical summer.