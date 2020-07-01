July Weather Stats

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- We have wrapped up six months of 2020 so far and now we head into month seven, July.

A new month means it is time to talk about some stats!

As noted above, we are still expecting the normal high temperature to climb one more degree before stabilizing through mid-August. Overnight low temperatures should also warm by a degree as well.

July also marks the beginning of a three month stretch of our lowest monthly normals with regard to rainfall.

That final headline above may carry with it some mixed emotions. We have also reached the point of the year when we begin to shed daylight from the clock each day. By the end of July, we will have lost about 33 minutes of daylight to the day.