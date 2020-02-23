Isolated strong/severe storms possible Monday afternoon across far NE Arkansas

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Areas of far northeast Arkansas (highlighted area in the graphic above) will need to stay weather aware Monday afternoon and into the early evening hours as a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could be possible.

Incoming weather data as of Sunday evening indicates that ingredients will be in place for storms to become strong/severe.

The overall severe weather risk is low. The main threat would be hail but an isolated spin-up cannot be ruled out.

