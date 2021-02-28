Isolated Severe Storms Sunday Afternoon & Evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An incoming cold front from the northwest will produce scattered showers and storms throughout the day Sunday. Some storms may turn strong and/or severe, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of central, northeast, east and south Arkansas until 10 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for west central and southwest Arkansas until 6 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2/5) for severe storms Sunday. Much of the state is under a slight risk, excluding northwest and far north central Arkansas.

Storm Threats: The greatest concern for any storm that turns strong and/or severe will be gusty winds and heavy downpours. An isolated tornado risk exists along with the possibility of large hail.

Timing: The time period for the risk of strong storms will be from mid afternoon through early evening for central Arkansas and mid to late evening south. Storms will push south of the state Sunday night, however, some locally heavy rain may linger into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch for east Arkansas. Additional rainfall may lead to excessive runoff due to saturated soil and result in flash flooding over the next 24 hours.

