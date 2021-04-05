Isolated severe storms possible in Arkansas Wednesday, April 7

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another quick-moving front will swing into the state of Arkansas this Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Not only does this date pose our next best chance of rain, but it also comes with the chance to see isolated severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for isolated severe storms in the areas highlighted by yellow on the map below – that includes much of the state. The MARGINAL (5%) RISK highlighted by green indicated in north Arkansas shows where severe storms may still occur, there’s just a lower probability of formation.

Based on latest forecast model trends, the front will start to spark rain showers from west to central Arkansas Wednesday morning. As the front itself enters the state by the lunchtime hours, there is potential to see a line of storms develop. It’s possible this line of storms doesn’t form until it reaches east Arkansas, however. If that’s the case, the severe threat would be lower.

Any strong and/or severe storm that does occur will likely threaten damaging winds up to 60 mph or quarter-sized hail. The tornado threat remains low for this specific weather event. However, an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast.

It’s important that you stay weather aware on Wednesday. Be sure to check back to this page frequently for updates to the forecast and download the Arkansas Storm Team app for weather alerts on the go!