Iota becomes first Category 5 hurricane of 2020 season, latest on record

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hurricane Iota strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Monday morning with max sustained winds at 160 mph. This is the first Category 5 hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and it is also the latest date Category 5 hurricane since 1932.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, 13th hurricane and 6th major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

Iota could make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday morning over northeast Nicaragua.

This is after Category 4 Hurricane Eta devastated parts of Central America near the start of this month. More catastrophic wind, dangerous storm surge and flooding will lead to damage across a region that hasn’t yet healed from November 3.

Heavy rain that will lead to flooding is expected across parts of Central America through Friday.