Icy conditions continue tonight into Friday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With temperatures not expected to get above freezing this afternoon and then forecast to drop into the 20s tonight, ice patches will still remain an issue on the roadways.

If you can avoid travel tonight and into early Friday morning, that is highly recommended.

Temperatures should warm a degree or two above freezing in many locations on Friday which should help improve more of the roadways.

If you must travel, please give yourself extra time to travel and put more distance between you and other vehicles on the road if possible.

Check road conditions in your area before heading out by checking out idrivearkansas.com