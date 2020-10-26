Hurricane Zeta Threatens Gulf

Zeta strengthened into the 11th hurricane of the 2020 Hurricane season Monday afternoon with maximum winds of 85 MPH. Zeta is located in the Northwest Caribbean and is moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

Zeta is expected to move over The Yucatan Peninsula tonight as a category 1 hurricane. Some weakening is likely as it moves over land before emerging into The Gulf Tuesday. Zeta will turn North and then Northeast as it begins to get picked up by an approaching cold front.

Zeta will be moving over some cooler water within an environment of increasing wind shear as it reaches the Northern Gulf Wednesday. This may cause Zeta to weaken before landfall. Zeta is forecast to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm Wednesday night.

Zeta will weaken and accelerate Northeast as it merges with a cold front Thursday. Zeta will not have a direct impact on Arkansas, but some heavy rain is likely across the State Wednesday associated with the cold front and a strong upper air disturbance.