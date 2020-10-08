Hurricane Delta Inching Toward Louisiana

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast late on Friday with a track just east of Arkansas Friday night and Saturday. In Arkansas, rain will become increasingly more widespread through Friday afternoon and becoming heavier late Friday night into Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely be around 5″ in southeast Arkansas where a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect, 1-3″ in central Arkansas and only ¼-½” north/west of the I-30/US-67 corridor.
While Delta’s winds will be rapidly decreasing after landfall, a few gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible with isolated higher gusts possible mainly over far southeast Arkansas.