Hurricane Iota is a powerful Category 4 Storm

Hurricane Iota strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane early Monday morning with max sustained wind at 155mph. It is at top of the Category 4 range. Category 5 starts at 157 mph. It is moving west at 10mph toward Nicaragua and Honduras. It is the 30th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Iota is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane late Monday or early Tuesday morning over northeast Nicaragua.

This is after Cat 4 Hurricane Eta devastated parts of Central America near the start of this month. More catastrophic wind, dangerous storm surge and flooding will lead to damage across a region that hasn’t yet healed from November 3.

Heavy rain that will lead to flooding is expected across parts of Central America through Friday.