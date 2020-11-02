Hurricane Eta Rapidly Intensifying, Landfall Along Nicaragua Coast Likely Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eta made history Friday, October 30, 2020 when the tropical storm formed in the Caribbean Sea, making it the 28th named storm of the season – tying the record for most named storms in a single season set back in 2005.

Eta continues to shock the work with its rapid intensification, strengthening from tropical storm status over the weekend to a hurricane Monday morning.

Per the 10 a.m. CST advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has max sustained wind of 110 mph and is moving west at 9 mph. Hurricane Eta is expected to make landfall over Nicaragua late Monday night or possibly early Tuesday morning. Before doing so, rapid intensification over the Caribbean Sea is expected, and Eta will “blow up” becoming a monster, major hurricane. If it reaches its forecast Category 4 status by Tuesday morning, winds could blow up to 140 mph.

As Eta pushes inland through mid-week, it will weaken, but still produce significant damage to Central America. Heavy rain leading to life-threatening flash flooding, landslides, strong damaging wind and storm surge in to be expected in the area.

At this time, there is no threat to the United States. The Arkansas Storm Team will continue to monitor Eta for changes in forecast strength, path and impacts to other locations later in time. Check back to this page for updates!