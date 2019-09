The most powerful tropical system of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season thus far made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday. The National Hurricane Center in Miami declared landfall at 11:40 a.m. CT along Elbow Cay. At the time, the Category 5 hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and wind gusts around 220 mph.

Dorian is the second strongest hurricane on record. Its wind speeds fell just 5 mph shy of the record for the strongest hurricane title held by Hurricane Allen in 1980 which had maximum sustained winds of 190 mph.