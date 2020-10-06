Hurricane Delta now a strong Category 4 Storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- While then Tropical Storm Beta moved onshore in Texas earlier this week, we were already beginning to feel its effects here in Arkansas in the form of rainfall which was forecast to last through the middle of the week.

Over the span of 3.5 days, while Beta was moving northeast from the Texas coastline and weakening at the same time, it was still able to pull a good amount of moisture into the state. This was forecast as it had help from another upper-level feature to create this efficient rain making setup. This type of pattern from a tropical system is usually not typical when you are oriented on the left side of the forwarded momentum of a tropical core. While you can still get rainfall on the left side, it is usually a lot less but not in this case thanks to the extra support.