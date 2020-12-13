How to see the “Christmas Star”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 10 AM, Sunday Update- A stout upper-level low pressure system is forecast to swing over Arkansas today bringing not only rain to the state but winter weather as well.

Data continues coming in as of Sunday morning, increasing our confidence in accumulation amounts. Based on the latest guidance, some light to moderate accumulation looks likely for areas of northwest, north-central and high elevations of west-central Arkansas which helped warrant a winter weather advisory to be issued for those counties There is even a winter storm warning in effect for Washington, Benton, Carroll & Madison counties. All of this in effect on Sunday.