LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This coming holiday weekend looks too hot and humid, with a few isolated rain shower and thunderstorm chances possible.

SATURDAY: Saturday should be a fairly typical July day. Temperatures will be warming up into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will be in the low to mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. This will likely drive feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and triple digits. Overall, much of your Saturday will be sunny and dry, however a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY: A very similar forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will warm up to around seasonal values with highs in the lower 90s. With the humidity, heat index values will be back in the upper 90s and triple digits by the afternoon hours. A slightly better chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Again, these storms are most likely during the afternoon and evening hours.

MONDAY: On Independence day, temperatures will be likely be slightly above average with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values on the 4th will likely be around 100-104 during peak heating of the afternoon hours. Fortunately, the rain chance on Monday is on the smaller side. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and early evening hours, however most of the day should remain dry and sunny. The good news is rain chances look to decrease by sunset on Monday.

Forecast for 4th of July weekend.