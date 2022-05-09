LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We are getting an early taste of summer-like temperatures across the Natural State this week. For those who don’t like the heat and humidity, this forecast will not be fun to read.

Not too long ago on May 5th, we had a rainy day with a high of just 69°. The next day the temperature made it to 74°. That might have been the last day with a high temperature of less than 80° until this Fall. Here’s why.

The forecast for Monday, May 9th through Friday the 13th features afternoon temperatures in the 90s each day. During this time we could break several record high temperatures. Some of which go back to the 1800s!

The big question is: Are temperatures this warm normal for this early in May?

The answer is: No, they are not normal.

In Little Rock, the average first 90° day isn’t until May 18th. This puts us at about 10 days ahead of schedule. Of course, there are many outliers, Little Rock’s earliest 90° day fell on March 31st, and the latest was not until June 19th.

For this time in May, the average afternoon temperature is supposed to be in the upper 70s. The forecast for the next seven days is for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Long-range models like the GFS aka American model are showing temperatures in the 80s and 90s continuing into the next two weeks! Below is the latest temperature data from the GFS.

CREDIT: WeatherBell

It’s not just the GFS, all forecasting tools are pointing toward summer-like temperatures to continue for the next two weeks.

But what about more than two weeks from now?

Well… there is no accurate way to forecast that far into the future. But we can look at climate data to get an idea of what to expect in the late May to early June time frame.

By the last few weeks in May, our average high temperature is in the mid 80s. This means it would be harder to see a high in the 70s. But it’s not unheard of. Just last year we actually saw five days in the 70s during the month of June!

If you don’t like the heat there is still some hope for at least a couple more days in the 70s!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.