High heat index values forecast Saturday thanks to remains of Laura

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As remains of Laura continues to move northeast away from Arkansas, it leaves behind a lot of unspent moisture in the air which will be used to create high heat index values, Saturday, August 29.

As we head into Saturday, a small bit of ridging will help increase our air temperatures to the middle 90s. When you crank temperatures up to that range with high humidity it will cause heat index values to surge past 105 degrees. That is what we expect to occur for tomorrow.

A heat advisory is issued with heat index values are forecast to reach and/or exceed 105 degrees. That is the threshold when your health can become a concern.

The heat index value is derived from combining the air temperature with the humidity that is in the air. This value is the representation of what it feels like to our bodies.

Make sure to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and cool down often if you have to be outside for long periods of time.