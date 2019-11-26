Heavy Rain This Week

A series of storm systems coming in from the southwest United States will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms. While timing differs between model guidance, there is a likelihood of areas of heavy rain especially along and north and west of the I-30/US67 corridor including Little Rock. Rainfall totals through Saturday will be highest in west Arkansas where some area could see 3-5″ with 2-3″ likely across the rest of the northwest half of the state. The southeast half of Arkansas will likely see 1-2″ through Saturday.