Heavy Rain, Strong Storms Possible Later This Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The week may be off to a quiet start, weather-wise, with sunshine and mild conditions, but an unsettled pattern will be coming into the forecast later this week.

Warm and moist air will flow into Arkansas from south to north Wednesday through Friday. At the same time, a strong cold front will be approaching from the northwest. Heavy rain and strong storms will be possible as these two different air masses collide.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Oklahoma has issued a Day 5 severe weather outlook that includes much of south Arkansas and parts of central Arkansas in a 30% risk for scattered severe storms. A 15% risk extends farther north and east. It is important to note that the SPC does not issue severe outlooks in advance of 3 days very often. The severe threat should not be taken lightly and is an evolving situation as several parameters still need to come together for the storm system to live up to its early severe indication.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including: damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. Heavy rain leading to flash flooding and/or river flooding is also a concern as the forecast calls for 2-4 inches of rain (isolated amounts of 5-6 inches possible). We will have higher confidence in which threats are most elevated in the next coming days.

As for the timing, that part of the forecast is also tricky because the models are not completely agreeing on when the system comes into Arkansas. For now, the window for severe potential looks to be Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

There are still a lot of parameters to consider in order to determine if this severe threat will actually live up to its early indication. We advise you to continue coming back to this page and watching KARK 4 News throughout the day for updates to this forecast. Stay weather aware especially by Thursday when we will most certainly know more about the situation at play.