Heavy Rain Potential through Saturday

Rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday across Arkansas. Rainfall totals will be highest across the northwest third of the state where widespread 2-3″ amount are likely with 3-5″ possible in parts of the Boston Mountains. Up to 2″ of rain is possible through the start of the weekend across the southeast 2/3 of Arkansas including Little Rock. While these amounts won’t result in significant flooding issues, high water in poor drainage areas will be possible especially in heavier downpours.

Additionally, there is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather Saturday across south Arkansas as a cold front pushes through the state.