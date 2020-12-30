Heavy rain likely through New Year’s, ice potential north

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- 4 PM, Wednesday Update- As 2020 comes to a close the weather pattern has become active over Arkansas. The Arkansas Storm Team is tracking a system that is bringing widespread rain and a low chance of winter weather for some with a minimal risk of severe weather.

The first of two cold fronts will be moving through Arkansas Wednesday with widespread rain developing from northwest to southeast. As far as winter weather goes, at that time period, if any changeover occurs, it would be limited to areas of far north-central and northwest Arkansas in the higher elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The heaviest rainfall for this time frame will be from late Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.

Some freezing rain will be possible in the Boston Mountains mainly above 1,500 feet Wednesday night and during the day Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Newton, Searcy & Stone Counties from Wednesday evening until Noon Thursday.

The threat of severe weather will be extremely limited during this round of unsettled weather with only a MARGINAL (5%) risk over far southeast Arkansas Thursday. An isolated damaging wind gust will be the primary threat in that area.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2-3″ are possible through early Friday with isolated 5″+ amounts in South Arkansas. Lighter amounts expected North.

Due to lack of normal rainfall coverage over the last several weeks, the soil is drier than normal for much of the state with creeks & rivers at low levels as well; however, most vegetation is dormant, so there will not be much absorption. What rain does not soak into dry soil will run off. The flash flooding threat is not high, but still present. So, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of Central Arkansas including Pulaski County, along with most of West and Southwest Arkansas.

For New Year’s Eve night. Roads will be wet, and the threat of freezing rain is expected to be over. But still, please, be careful if you must travel.