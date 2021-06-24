Heat indices to exceed 100° Thursday & Friday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Heat and humidity have returned to the Arkansas weather pattern. For today, air temperatures are forecast to reach the lower to middle 90s. When you factor in humidity, heat index values will range from the lower 90s to around 105 degrees.

Heat index values and duration should remain just below heat advisory criteria today and Friday. While that may be the case, make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

Check out these safety tips to beat the heat as we journey through summertime in Arkansas.